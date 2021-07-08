No more non-emergency loose animal calls after hours in Belton, police say

BELTON, Mo. — Belton police will no longer respond to non-emergency loos animal call after 5 p.m. and until 8 a.m., the department announced on Thursday.

Additionally, the Belton Police Department will not accept relinquished animals after hours either. Police will continue to respond to emergency animal calls.

In a Facebook post, Belton police provided after business hours alternatives.

If you contain an animal at large, you may do one of the following: 1. keep the animal until the Animal Control Officer is on duty

2. make a post on social media hoping the owner claims the animal

3. have the animal scanned at a vet clinic or pet store for a microchip

4. release the animal so it may return home Belton Missouri Police Department

Dispatch can also be reached at 816-331-1500 after hours and the information will be forward to the Animal Control Office who will handle it 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.