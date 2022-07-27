GARDNER, Kan. — No officers were injured following a shooting incident with a suspect Wednesday.

Gardner Police officers responded to a welfare check just after 3:30 p.m. in the 17900 block of South Moonlight Road.

When officers arrived on scene they contacted a 22-year-old man who was armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun toward an officer in which the officer fired his handgun at the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for a potential self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

As a matter of standard procedure, the involved officers has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.