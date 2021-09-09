‘No one forgets your birthday’: Metro woman, born on 9/11, reflects on 20 years

VIRGIL CITY, Mo. — Anyone old enough to remember the attacks of September 11, 2001 can tell you exactly where they were that day. One woman from the metro isn’t old enough to remember, but she will never forget that day.

Hope Schwartz entered the world on September 11, 2001 in Overland Park.

“People come up to me all the time and ask me when my birthday is,” Schwartz told FOX4. “And they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s a horrific day to be born on’. And, I’m just like, ‘Well, I was born then, so…,’.”

Hope Schwartz doesn’t spend a lot of time reflecting on her unusual birthday.

Her mother, Ramona Schwartz, however, does see a connection between her daughter’s birthday and how she thought of her name.

Ramona Schwartz reflects on the day she was reading the Bible, a few weeks before Hope was born.

“And I open the Bible, and the name ‘Hope’ just jumped out in 3-D,” Schwartz said. “So I’m like, ‘I’m having a girl and I guess I’m naming her Hope’.”

During the onslaught of tragic news on that infamous day, Ramona Schwartz still believes Hope’s arrival into the world was a sign.

“Because God was still bringing mankind into this world,” Schwartz says. “No matter what was going on. And that was important for people to hear.”

When we asked Hope Schwartz the best thing about having a birthday on 9/11, she replied: “No one forgets it.”