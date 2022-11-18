OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No one is hurt after a fire at an Overland Park home early Friday morning.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, a child in the home, located near 98th Street and Ballentine Drive, heard the alarm at around 6 a.m. and alerted their family.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire at the back of the home. The fire made its way into the attic.

The fire was under control after about 20 minutes and the home received damage to the both levels and the attic.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of five who was displaced by the fire.

OPFD said this incident is a reminder of how useful working fire alarms can be.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.