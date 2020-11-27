No one injured after explosion at MGP Ingredients plant in Atchison, police say

ATCHISON, Kan. — There are no injuries after an explosion Friday night at the MGP Ingredients, Inc. plant in Atchison, Kansas, police say.

Atchison Police Chief Michael Wilson confirmed that there was an explosion at MGP around 8:15 p.m. No employees or residents were injured in the blast, and no one needs to evacuate the area.

Details were limited beyond that as of Friday night.

MGP is a supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. The company, which began in 1941, is headquartered in Atchison.

This isn’t the first time MGP has been in the headlines.

The company was fined $1 million earlier this year for violating the federal Clean Air Act after a 2016 chemical spill that sent multiple people to the hospital.

On Oct. 21, 2016, a greenish-yellow chlorine gas cloud formed at MGP Ingredients’ facility when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite.

The Atchison County Department of Emergency Management ordered community members to shelter in place and to evacuate in some areas. About 140 people — including employees, first responders and members of the public — had to seek medical treatment.