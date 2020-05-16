‘No perfect blanket policy’: Gov. Mike Parson explains his state approach to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson elaborated more on his response to the coronavirus in the state in an interview on May 16.

“Missouri so diverse,” Parson said on FOX News. “When you got St Louis and Kansas City on both state lines, and then you have rural Missouri in between, there is no perfect blanket policy for that.

He said he is satisfied with the state’s social distancing policy while letting local governments enact stricter rules.

“We knew Saint Louis Kansas city, some other bigger urban areas could be at more risk, which they were, so once we start to get the information that we could use, we could start targeting those areas,” he said.

Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan began its first phase on May 4. During this phase, social distancing is requires, visitors are not allowed at nursing homes and long term care facilities, dine-in services may resume and businesses must adhere to occupancy limits.

However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas raised concerns over the May 4 reopening plan. He told FOX4 that he was concerned that a small group of protesters influenced state policy after a rally against the stay-at-home order at the capitol in April.

Kansas City then implemented a soft reopening on May 6, followed by a full reopening under the 10/10/10 plan on May 15.

In the interview, Parson also said he’s thankful for federal aid, but he cautioned against further spending bills from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. His remarks come a day after the U.S. House approved a new $3 trillion stimulus package, which is expected to get rejected in the Senate.