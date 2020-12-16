‘No stone left unturned’: Metro detectives continue search for suspect who shot KCK officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is recovering after being shot Tuesday afternoon, as police across the metro search for the suspect.

The shooting happened at W. 47th and Conser streets in Overland Park, which is just over the county line from KCK.

Witnesses said the suspect pulled into a yard on the cul-de-sac, got out of his car and shot at the officer, in what police described as an exchange of gunfire. After shooting the officer, the suspect got back in the car and drove down a ravine to the highway and made his getaway.

“We were scared to death because of the gunshots,” said a witness who asked not to be identified. “I’ve got twin daughters and an elderly dad, so we stayed inside.”

The gunshots followed what this witness described as the sound of a high-speed chase.

“We live kind of on the edge of KCK, so we hear from time to time a shot here or there, but never that many,” he said. “Like bang, bang, bang! I knew something was wrong.”

Seeing what he could out the window of his home while trying to protect his family, the witness got a vague description of a white man driving a brownish gold or bronze car.

That car, police said, was wanted in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier Tuesday in Wyandotte County. The police officer spotted the car at about 4 p.m., following it to 47th and Conser where shooting occurred. The officer was hit in the arm.

The car was later found ditched about 2 miles from the shooting scene near 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in KCK. The suspect was gone.

“I hope to God they find the guy,” the witness said. “That’s ridiculous, man. That police officer has family, and you know he was just trying to protect all of us.”

The best detectives in the metro make up the Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Team, who investigate cases when an officer fires their gun. In this case, the investigation is headed up by the Olathe Police Department.

“It’s seasoned detectives from these agencies that have experienced a lot in there careers, extremely knowledgeable, and I’m quite confident they’re going to find some answers for this case,” Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said. “We’re talking unbiased third-party checks, all kinds of checks and balances there to come up with the facts of this case.”

While police don’t have much information about the guy who shot the officer, sources say there was blood and possibly other identifying physical evidence found in the abandoned car, which is being tested to identify the suspect.

“Physical evidence is always an important thing in these cases, and there will be no stone left unturned,” Yeldell said.

In this case, the officer’s safety equipment may have saved his life. Not only was the officer shot in the arm, but another bullet hit him in his bullet proof vest, which protected him.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

If you have any information about the suspect in this case, please call the Olathe Police Department at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.