No trial date yet for Britt Reid, his attorney says case investigation not complete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared on video Thursday with his attorney in Jackson County court.

A judge wants to schedule Reid’s trial on drunken driving charges.

Reid was the driver who crashed into two other vehicles outside of Arrowhead Stadium, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl.

In court Thursday, Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs says there’s still additional investigation to be completed, including the possibility of expert witnesses in the case.

Court documents say Reid had a blood alcohol content of .113 following the crash.

The legal limit in Missouri is .080.

Police determined that Reid was driving 82 miles an hour in a 65 mile an hour zone five seconds before the crash happened.

According to the police report, a driver on the southbound ramp to I-435 from Stadium Drive had run out of fuel and called for help.

A family in an SUV showed up to help.

Reid told police he was trying to merge onto the highway and was looking over his left shoulder when he hit the SUV.

Reid also reportedly told police he had two or three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall, a stimulant that helps people focus or pay attention.

Britt Reid no longer works for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s expected to be back in court on September 16.

A Go Fund Me page for the injured girl raised more than $500,000 for her medical expenses.

She suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.