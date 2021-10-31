No tricks and all treats as families across the metro enjoy Halloween weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Halloween events continue after many of them were cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

Kansas City Kansas Community College hosted a kids Halloween party on Saturday.

We all remember what Halloween was like during the pandemic last year.



There was spaced out trick-or treating in small groups and people had to figure out a safe way to hand out candy.



“They had a lot of the little candy shoots where they sent the candy like from their steps to her bag, so that was nice and we felt comfortable doing that,” Nicole King, Mom who took her child to the party, said.



“It was just starting to be like the coronavirus, so we didn’t really get to go anywhere,” Tony, Spencer, Kid at the party, said.



Since doctors said it is safe for kids to trick-or-treat outside without a mask this year, KCKCC hosted the party to make sure kids had fun, but were safe at the same time.

It’s a Halloween party many kids didn’t get last year.



“We only went to like our friends’ house and we went like to our neighborhood,” Avery Hamilton, kid at the party, said. “There was not a bunch of houses open though.”



The college had different organizations passing out candy from their socially distanced cars.

The party is normally held on the main campus, but the decision was made to move it outside where people could spread out.



“It’s nice to be able to get out and let the kids walk around and see the costumes and not be in our car seats,” King said.



Many kids said they are anticipating a somewhat normal Halloween on Sunday.