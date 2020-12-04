Nobody hurt, but family shaken after gunman targets car with kids inside in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The suspect in a Friday afternoon drive-by shooting – targeting a car with children inside – is still on the run.

Raytown police say no one was injured in the shooting that happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Blue Ridge Road.

But some the people who were nearly shot say they’re shaken by the experience that easily could have killed them.

Sharece Shelby said she was driving Westbound on 87th Street when a black, short-bodied SUV pulled alongside her car on the opposite side of the street. The shooting dotted her vehicle with bulletholes.

Raytown police looked over her car at the nearby McDonald’s. She pulled into the parking lot immediately after the shooting.

The shooter in the suspect SUV also fired shots that hit a second vehicle and a nearby home, a public information officer for the Raytown Police Department said.

The second vehicle that was fired upon did not stop. Neither did the suspect vehicle, Raytown police said.

“This is just ruining my kids’ Christmas. I don’t know what I’m going to do now. I don’t know why somebody would do that. They shot so many times,” Sharece Shelby, a mom who had kids in her car when it was shot at, said.

“And there’s a lot of bullets in my car where I could have been hurt or they could have been hurt,” Shelby said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this point.