Nominate your hero!: Phillips 66 wants to recognize metro teachers who’ve gone above and beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the last four years, the Phillips 66 #LiveToTheFull Heroes program has celebrated people making a positive impact in our communities. This year, the company is recognizing teachers who’ve shown their commitment to educating and providing much needed-normalcy to the kids in their classrooms.

To honor these teacher heroes, Phillips 66 is contributing $66,000 to teachers projects in the Kansas City metro area.

If you’re a local teacher who’s helped the kids in your classroom keep living, learning and playing to the full during this challenging year, please submit your project on DonorsChoose by clicking on this link.

In a year like no other, teachers around the nation have shown a dedication and perseverance to continuing to bring learning, play, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids each and every day, whether they’re learning in classrooms or remotely.

According to a survey by the federal Department of Education, teachers spent an average of $500 of their own money each year on supplies for their classrooms — a need that’s only increased as teachers try to ensure that their students have the tools and resources they need to turn their homes into classrooms.