Non-profit sewing thousands of masks for frontline workers

A Kansas City non-profit that helps train women to become a seamstress has shifted their focus to provide non-medical cloth masks for people dealing with coronavirus.

Rightfully sewn is posied to create 40k masks over the next 12 weeks.

Jennifer Palka with Rightfully Sewn says everyone working on the project is being paid and training to become seamstresses. Through fundraising — she’s brought in additional seamstresses who have already graduated from the program.

“We placed them in jobs around the city, but due to businesses slowing and some having to be let go – some are on benefits, and some are not,” said Palka.

The masks are not medical grade — but are made according to specifications that hospitals recommend. Palka says they can still benefit places like nursing homes and grocery stores — where people are at an increased risk of contracting coronavirus. They can also be worn by doctors on top of medical-grade masks.

Courtesy: Rightfully Sewn

“Doctors can put our mask over the N-95, because they’re being used for way longer than they should be,” said Palka. “It protects that N-95 from splashes and soiling.”

Right now, they’re being made for front-line workers — but masks will eventually be made available to the public. They’re eco-friendly as well.

“It’s going to be recycled plastic bottles and 100% organic cotton,” said Palka.

The group has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the project, as well as donations of sewing machines by Singer. A new challenge will match gifts donated online. You can find out more about the group by clicking here or at RightfullySewn.org.