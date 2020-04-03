Non-profit urges metro to heed signs after muddy trails destroyed by hikers, bikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY METRO -- While playgrounds at many area parks are now off limits, you can still enjoy park space. Many city leaders have even encouraged it, as long as. you maintain proper social distancing.

The problem is that some park visitors haven't paid attention to soft-trail closures.

Urban Trail Co. is a non-profit that maintains roughly 200 miles of single-track hiking and biking trails around the metro.

After recent heavy rains, a lot of the pathways they maintain were soaked and still need time to dry out before being used. But some visitors have ignored "trail closed" signs and have been going around the gates, leaving huge ruts and shoe prints.

That kind of damage can take hundreds of volunteer hours across the trail system to repair.

"It's so much work. We'd much rather be building new trails and doing maintenance as required just from age, not fixing big mud holes," Sean Cairns, Urban Trail Co.'s west regional director, said. "It's miserable work. You've got to scrape all the mud and sometimes you have to re-armor a section like we did when we built it."

The non-profit routinely updates area trail closures on its website, and you can even sign up for text alerts so you can plan where to hike or bike without damaging trails.

If you want to use a trail, check Urban Trail Co.'s website first to see if the trail is open.