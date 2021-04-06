None injured, 10 displaced in Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Tuesday morning fire at the Aspen Lodge Apartments in Overland Park, Kan. has displaced 10 people from six units.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but the Overland Park Fire Department said the building will “likely be a loss” after suffering significant damage.\

Crews showed up to the scene before 7:30 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the roof of the two story building and residents being evacuated.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about 40 minutes, but a partial roof collapse interrupted search efforts.

The department believes wood roofs contributed to the rapid spread of the fire that also caused minor roof damage to an adjacent building

The Red Cross is assisting in relocating two if the 10 displaced people, the other 8 were relocated within the Aspen Lodge Apartments.

Video provided by Jason Rhodes – Manager, Media for Overland Park Fire Department

