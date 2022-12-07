KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City nonprofit is working to give homeless people across the country a chance at new beginnings.

Eden Village USA has built 10 different tiny home communities in nine states, and now, they’re bringing another to Kansas City, Kansas.

The new village is being built at 1007 Metropolitan Avenue and will have 23 one-bedroom, one-bath homes in the community.

President of Eden Village Terry Claudell said their mission isn’t just to give people facing chronic homeless a place to live, but to give them a community and resources to make their lives better.

“Now they can dream again and hope again,” Claudell said. “A lot of them don’t know how to turn on any of the heating and AC or how to even turn on the TV, you know it’s all new to them.”

They started building tiny home communities in Springfield, Missouri, and are now working on their third village, serving 100 people who used to be homeless.

“It’s just a blessing really for us. We got a place to cook our meals. We got a stove to cook our meals,” a resident of a village in Springfield said. “It’s people that want to try to change their lives and want to do better for their selves.”

“It’s like a brand new start for them, something they’ve been wishing for a long time,” Claudell said.

He said the people who live in their communities pay $325 a month and are usually referred through agencies and other nonprofits. The village in KCK will have a community center, garden, and access to social services.

“The community is gonna be better off because of it, the people that come here are gonna be better off because of it and it’s something they’ll be proud of,” Claudell said.

The tiny home communities are completely funded by donations; so far, they’ve raised about $1 million of the $3 million needed to complete this village.

They’re hoping to have 23 homeless people moved in by the middle of 2023.

