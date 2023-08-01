Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An activist who helps people get back on their feet after getting out of prison is now being accused of a Kansas City murder.

Na’im Al-Amin is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action after someone found a man’s body in a backyard in south Kansas City last month.

Charging documents filed on July 17, allege Al-Amin forced a friend to take him to 36-year-old Todd Tillman’s house on the night of July 13.

When they got there, there was a fight and Tilman was shot.

The witness told police Al-Amin forced her to drive to a river, where he threw both of their cell phones and a gun into the water.

According to court documents, home security cameras near 81st Terrace and Tracy Avenue recorded Tillman ask for help at the front door before walking around to the back yard where he collapsed and died. Someone found his body the next morning.

The witness to the shooting told police that Al-Amin runs a nonprofit called Swagg Inc. The organization’s website says it offers youth mentorship and helps formerly incarcerated people develop entrepreneurship skills to connect them with jobs.