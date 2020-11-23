Nonprofit helping children of local homicide victims get through difficult holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2020 is the deadliest year in Kansas City’s history. More than 160 families lost someone this year to murder. The hardest hit: their children.

While each homicide has a number, many are known as Mom or Dad.

“My father was Kansas City’s ninth homicide of 2012, so I am the child of a homicide victim,” Sunnie Carney said.

Carney’s father’s homicide was never solved, and she was 15 years old when her dad Vernon was killed. In 2017 she started Children of Homicide Victims to help kids like her.

“It just gives you a feeling of community. I have someone. I have friends. I’m not alone. They go through the same things. They cry, too. They have angry moments, too. So when they come together, it really brings a joy to my heart,” Carney said.

Every year she organizes a Christmas event where kids can come together, but due to the pandemic, she’ll have to find another way to celebrate.



“How can I really reach these children being that I’m not able to be there like I used to physically?” Carney said.

Ky’Ante Byrd’s fiancé Melvin James Jr. was killed in 2019, and they have two children together.

“He was a really good person, a good guy, a great father. The kids loved him,” Byrd said.

She’s grateful Carney is helping her kids this holiday season, along with all the families who’ve lost someone they love.



“They’re used to having a two-parent home, so it’s tough just having me. This is the second holiday without him,” Byrd said.

“They’re not alone in this. That there are other kids, there are even adults like me that go through the things they go through and face those things,” Carney said.

James’ homicide remains unsolved as well. If you have any information, you’re asked to get in touch with the KCK Police Department.

If you would like to help sponsor the child of a homicide victim this Christmas, it will cost around $50. You can find more information on its website.