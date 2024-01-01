KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On New Year’s Eve, Kansas City police responded to the 182nd homicide of 2023, adding to the total for the deadliest year on record in the city.

The year broke the previous mark of 179 homicides in 2020.

Now community leaders are looking for ways to make 2024 less painful for families.

“These are whole generations of families that are disappearing, and they’re disappearing because we can’t find a way to stop it,” said Michelle Norris, co-founder of Corey’s Network, a nonprofit that provides support and services to the families of homicide victims.

In 2023, Corey’s Network helped 81 families through the process after losing a loved one to homicide and helped pay for 61 funerals.

“Like I said, we’ve helped 81 families through the process this year, but we’ve had 530 throughout the nine years Corey’s Network has been around,” Norris said.

“That’s when you look at it and compare it to previous years, that’s a ridiculous amount of help that we’ve had to provide. And we’re happy to provide it, but we just would hope that it wouldn’t ever come to this.”

Kansas City Police Department homicide analysis shows, in 2023, a staggering 58% of those who died were younger than 34, and in most killings, a gun was used.

“It’s been a different world for us this year, constantly being under the pressure to be able to help people out,” Norris explained.

“On our way here, we dropped off two checks to go to funeral homes, and that’s the week of Christmas. I mean, how can you murder someone during the week of Christmas and New Year’s?”