NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over Labor Day weekend one nonprofit will be working to make America’s pastime stretch well beyond the 9th inning.

The Endless Game Foundation will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest marathon baseball game, while raising money for Kansas City area charities.

Two teams made up of roughly 60 players will face-off at Macken Park in North Kansas City as they attempt to play a 100-hour game.

The first pitch is set for 8 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the game tentatively scheduled to end at noon on Monday, Sept. 4.

In addition to breaking the world record, the foundation is also working to raise $300,000 to support local charities like Operation Breakthrough, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Veterans Community Project, Gift of Life, C You in the Major Leagues, North Kansas City Parks and Recreation and the North Kansas City Animal Shelter.

The four day baseball extravaganza will also include a silent auction, live music, food trucks, wine and beer gardens and a home run derby.

Kansas City Country Singer Brooke Waters will perform the National Anthem and “Survivor: Guatemala” winner Danni Boatwright will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the foundation had raised more than $5,000. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can do so on the foundation’s GoFundMe page.