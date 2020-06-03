Nonprofit offering free computer programming course in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re among the 40 million people out of work right now because of the coronavirus, you might be considering a career change.

Starting June 30, LaunchCode will offer a free introduction to computer programming and web development course.

Laura Haskell said she didn’t much about computer programming when she graduated college with a marketing degree. Now after the 20-week free course and apprenticeship, she’s a technology specialist at Y&R VML.

“Before I learned about LaunchCode, it kind of seemed like a dream more instead of something that could actually be reality,” Haskell said.

There is room in the Kansas City area for 160 applicants.

“What we are finding now now is with the unemployment numbers soaring, LaunchCode is trying to lead the charge from people transitioning from possibly having low wage hourly work pay to high paying tech roles,” said John Woolbright, LaunchCode’s candidate engagement manager.

For the first time because of the coronavirus, these classes won’t meet two nights a week at Rockhurst University, but will be virtual.

It’s a new world, but Haskell said she’s just glad she found a career that’s less prone to any pandemic. In fact, with more companies taking their ordering process online, demand is growing. For now, Haskell will keep programming from the comfort of her living room.

“I feel like I’m a real person doing real things in the tech world, which is kind of scary but also amazing if you consider where I started at the beginning of the whole LaunchCode program a year ago,” she said.

Applications for the programs are due June 9. Find more information on LaunchCode here.