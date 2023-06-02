KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ultimately prompting Missouri’s “trigger law” restricting abortion, one nonprofit is working to send Missourians emergency contraception pills in the mail.

While supplies last, the Missouri Family Health Council is offering residents of all ages access to free emergency contraception.

The nonprofit is using federal Title X funds to provide free emergency contraception kits in the mail to anyone with a Missouri address.

Commonly referred to as the “morning after pill” or by the brand name Plan B, emergency contraception pills can be taken up to five days after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy.

All kits will be mailed in discrete packaging via USPS and arrive within five to seven business days after the request is made. According to the MFHC website, a participant’s name and address will be erased from the nonprofits records after their package has shipped.

Missouri residents can request a kit through a form on the MFHC website or pick them up in-person at a designated distribution center.