KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Friday, missiles fell upon the Ukranian capital city Kyiv, driving thousands of Ukranians and foreigners out of the country in an attempt to flee from the Russian invasion.

Richard Casebolt, founder and president of RefugeKC, a nonprofit ministry devoted to welcoming refugees in the area, said the organization is already preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian evacuees.

“With this aggression against Ukraine, it remains to be seen how quickly they’ll make their way here,” he said.

Casebolt said the ministry is anticipating a slow arrival of Ukrainians into the United States since American carriers have begun suspending ties with Russian carriers, and other western nations, like Britain, have been banned from Russia’s airspace entirely, according to a BBC article.

“I think with Russia shutting stuff down, they’re not going to be able to evacuate like they did in Afghanistan,” he said. “They have to flee to neighboring countries.”

He said the slow arrival of Ukrainians will give the ministry time to obtain more Russian and Ukrainian-speaking volunteers, as well as retain resources for care packages, like foods and spices from their country of origin.

Casebolt said the nonprofit struggles to provide efficient services to hundreds of Afghans that fled to America after Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban last year, so he hopes the ministry can retain more volunteers to assist in Ukrainian evacuees’ transitions.

“Some people would definitely say our resources and capacity are pretty maxed out with the Afghan crisis, so that’s something to consider, for sure,” he said. “However, we want Ukrainians to come if they choose to come, and I think they will.”

In the event RefugeKC is still maxed out on its capacity once Ukrainians arrive, Casebolt said Kansas City organizations with resettlement agencies, like the Jewish Vocational Service and Della Lamb Community Services, can assist.

Casebolt said RefugeKC is understaffed and needs more volunteers to assist with language services. He also said the organization is interested in obtaining more volunteers well-versed in immigration law.

Those interested in volunteering with RefugeKC can visit its website for more information.

“This is a united effort,” Casebolt said. “No one can do it alone.”