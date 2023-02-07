PAOLA, Kan. — An exciting follow up to a story shared by FOX4 Monday night.

A charity has given a generous donation to the Miami County family whose toddler is battling cancer.

Mike Lane with the American Children’s Cancer Benevolence Fund presented Aurora and her mom with a check for $5,000.

Lane hopes it helps with mortgage and car payments and sustains the family for awhile. Work is challenging for them as they’re in and out of the hospital for Aurora’s treatment

Aurora, who will be 2 in May, has neuroblastoma, a tumor first found in her stomach and most recently the lining between her skull and brain.

Aurora’s family shared a GoFundMe link for other donations.