Nonprofits and legal orgs can get money to help struggling Kansans; Here’s how

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — If you run a non-profit or in Kansas, or a legal-aid organization that helps low-income individuals seek justice, your group may be eligible for more money.

The Kansas Bar Foundation is awarding grants to organizations that assist low-income individuals that are at risk of losing their homes, as well as non-profits that support legal education and access to justice for those struggling financially. Applications for 2022 are now open for two of their annual programs.

“In a post-pandemic world, we understand that these organizations need even more assistance, as Kansans need more assistance,” said Stacey Harden, Executive Director of the Kansas Bar Foundation.

Kanas legal aid organizations who assist low-income individual clients with foreclosure prevention and community redevelopment are encouraged to apply for grant assistance through the Kansas Bar Foundation Community Redevelopment and Homeowners Assistance Program.

“Through the CHRA fund, the KBF has now been able to fund over $1,000,000 in grants to legal aid organizations in Kansas for community redevelopment and foreclosure prevention legal assistance,” said Scott M. Hill, KBF Immediate Past President.

Nonprofit organizations in Kansas may be eligible for grants from the foundation’s IOLTA (Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts) program. IOLTA distributes approximately $100,000 each year to organizations that support law-related educational projects and programs that support access to justice for low-income Kansans.

The deadline to submit an application for both programs is September 3, 2021. To apply, and learn more about the programs, click here.