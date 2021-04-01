North Carolina announces retirement of former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams

FILE – In this March 27, 1993, file photo, Kansas coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest Regional final in St. Louis. Williams’ Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans. Williams paid tribute Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, to Gene Budig, a day after the former American League president and head of three major universities died at 81. “He was the guy that gave Roy Williams a chance,” Williams told The Associated Press. “He made it OK for the athletic director to hire this no-name assistant coach from North Carolina as the head basketball coach at the University of Kansas.” (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Three time national champion head coach Roy Williams is retiring from the University of North Carolina, the school announced.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



Williams, 70, coached at the University of Kansas from 1988-2003 posting a record of 418-101 with the Jayhawks.

Except for his first season, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament in every year as a head coach.

Under Williams, the Jayhawks reached the Final Four four times and collected nine conference titles.

In 2003, Williams left Lawrence for Chapel Hill to coach the University of North Carolina Tarheels where he would go one to win three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Williams is third all-time in wins with 903, trailing only Jim Boeheim (1,083) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,170).

He has the third most wins in Kansas basketball history, behind current head coach Bill Self (500) and Dr. Forrest “Phog” Allen (590), and is the only head coach to reach 400 wins at two different schools

Williams was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

