RALEIGH, N.C. — A Bayboro, North Carolina man waited almost two months to tell his wife about his $100,000 Powerball win. All so he could tell her the good news on her birthday.

When he announced the news on his wife’s birthday, he said she didn’t initially believe him.

“She thought I was making a joke or something,” Jone Buadromo said laughing. “I told her, ‘No we really won.’”

Buadromo’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the April 11 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit, according to a news release from Powerball.

“I didn’t believe it at first either,” he said. “I just tried to keep calm as much as possible.”

The 72-year-old said he is considering using his winnings to buy some land at the beach and possibly build a rental home.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.