North Kansas City 3rd graders help design 3D printed mask clips

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of third graders have come up with a clip for protective masks using 3D printing technology.

Normally, face masks attach to the face with elastic bands around the ears, which can get very uncomfortable if you wear it for a long time. Alicia Kleoppel, a teacher at the NKC SAGE Center, said the students helped create the design for the clips, which connect the bands at the back of the head and add comfort.

One third grader had the idea to add empowering words on the clips. Some read "warrior" and "hero."

Kleoppel already donated clips to Saint Luke's and North Kansas City Hospital. Workers were ecstactic.

The 3D printer has been working so hard that the fan burned out.