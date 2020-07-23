North Kansas City amends mask order to remain in effect until Aug. 23

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City is extending their order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places.

In response to the rise of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Don Stielow issued an amended order which will have the order remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, unless and until the order is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended in writing.

The amended order also updates the recommendation that minors over the age of two wear face coverings to match current CDC guidelines.

The order prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people on city-owned property except for city-sponsored events where the City maintains control of the planning, organizing, supervising, and carrying-out of the event.

As of Thursday, Missouri has reported a total of 37,700 positive COVID-19 cases including 1,179 deaths, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.