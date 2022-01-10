North Kansas City announces death of former mayor

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gene Parish Burns, former mayor of North Kansas City, has died. The city announced his death on Twitter Monday morning.

According to his obituary, Burns, 85, died Sunday, Jan. 2, while sitting in his favorite chair watching football.

Burns was born in Chicago on April 9, 1936, before his family moved to North Kansas City. graduated from North Kansas City High school in 1956. He married his wife, Cherlyn, in Nov. 1958.

He served eight years in the Army National Guard and worked as a lithographer at Vile-Goller Fine Arts for 40 years.

Burns also served as mayor of North Kansas City for 12 years and city council for 14 years.

It is with a heavy heart that we share that former Mayor Gene Bruns passed away last week. Gene served the City of North Kansas City, Missouri for 12 years as mayor and 14 years as a city council member. Here is a link to his obituary: https://t.co/my9X5B4f7C — North Kansas City (@cityofnkc) January 10, 2022

He is survived by his wife, Cherlyn, their five children, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

According to his obituary, A Celebration of Life has yet to be determined because of family illness and the surge in COVID cases. The family plans to share additional details about a memorial service in the coming weeks.