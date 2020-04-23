North Kansas City becomes 1st metro city to shorten stay-at-home, mirrors Clay County

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Don Stielow has announced on April 23 that he will amend his city’s stay-at-home order, shortening it to May 3.

The move directly “mirrors” Clay County’s decision to shorten their order due to what officials said were “low rates of new COVID-19 cases.”

This makes North Kansas City the first city in the metro to shorten a stay-at-home order. Clay County was the first municipality to do so. The date mirrors the state’s date.

The city’s original stay-at-home order was set to end on May 15 in parallel with Kansas City, which was the first local municipality to announce a stay-at-home extension.

“The Clay County Public Health Center is developing a plan for the FIRST PHASE of community recovery and reopening,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. “It is being developed with the assistance of local leadership and will generally align with guidance from Governor Parson’s ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan for the State of Missouri.”

When Gov. Parson announced an extended stay-at-home order through May 3, he also outlined a plan for reopening the state. His multi-level plan includes expanding testing and protective gear for front line workers.