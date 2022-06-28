NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents and commuters are getting a first look at what a potential North Kansas City extension for the KC Streetcar could look like.

Maps revealed Tuesday in North Kansas City asked for feedback on three main decision points: what street the streetcar runs on, how it leaves City Market, and how it crosses the Kansas River.

Participants were asked to pick between putting the line on Swift Street or Burlington Street, if they wanted the streetcar to run on the east or west side of the brige crossing the Missouri River, and if they wanted to extend the loop around City Market, or make 3rd Street a two-way streetcar line.

“Obviously, we would prefer Swift,” said Sail Away Wine owner Heather Brown, whose business is on Swift. “It’s much more pedestrain-friendly and on a selfish level, it would drop customers off right at the door of Sail Away Wine.”

Both she and Kath Stanley have seen what the KC Streetcar has brought to downtown Kansas City: billions of dollars in new developmnet and an easier way to cover more ground for pedestrians.

“It’s already nice and wide,” said Stanley of Swift Street. “It doesn’t carry that much vehicular traffic and there are lots of places for people to visit along the way.”

The open house is all about figuring out what the community preferences are within what KC Streetcar has already outlined.

“Now we’re saying, ‘Ok, so we’re at this point, is this really what you want, and regardless of how much you’re going to pay for it, what do you think,” said KC Streetcar Communications and Marketing Director Donna Mandelbaum.

The billions of dollars of investment along the two-mile downtown streetcar line, looking to capitalize on the increased foot traffic, already paved the way for the Main Street Extension being built now with plans to be completed by 2025. A Berkley Riverfront extension is being planned right now.

Before travelers can even travel south of Union Station on the streetcar, Mandelbaum said there is already investment along Main Street, preparing for the future.

