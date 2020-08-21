North Kansas City mayor extends emergency order, mask mandate to January 2021

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Don Stielow announced Friday that the State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 is extended to January 16, 2021.

This announcement comes just one week after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas extended his city’s emergency order to the same date.

All employees or visitors to any indoor public place must wear face coverings or masks through the beginning of next year.

Gatherings are limited to 50 people on city-owned property, unless it’s a city-sponsored event where the city maintains control of the planning, organizing, supervising, and carrying-out of the event.