North Kansas City, Park Hill schools returning to full-time in-person learning this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Northland school districts will bring their older students back to their classrooms full time later this month.

North Kansas City and Park Hill both announced middle and high schoolers will resume full-time in-person classes on March 22. In both districts, elementary students have already been back in their classrooms.

Any students who selected 100% virtual learning at the beginning of the school year will continue learning from home.

Both districts attributed the decision to the significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last several weeks. North Kansas City also said it has not seen any evidence that opening schools has contributed to community spread.

NKC will continue with mask and social distancing requirements, contact tracing efforts and offering rapid testing. The district also anticipates it will be able to start vaccinating its teachers and staff the week of March 22.

Park Hill said it will continue to take health and safety precautions in its schools and will look at its plans for passing periods and meals to make sure they accommodate additional students.

Park Hill also noted that it will be able to get its teachers and staff vaccinated the first week that Missouri teachers are eligible. The Platte County Health Department will hold closed vaccination clinics just for Park Hill staff, administering first doses on March 18 and second doses on April 9.

On both of these days, the district will have virtual learning for all students to get hundreds of teachers and staff vaccinated at once.