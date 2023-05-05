NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Friday morning that investigators believe is a case of domestic violence.

NKCPD says officers and the city’s fire department went to the 1100 block of Fayette Street just after 10 a.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim and potential suspect were taken to a hospital where they’re still being treated. Police say the shooting happened inside a business, but it wasn’t open at the time, and they don’t believe there’s any threat to anyone else in the community.

