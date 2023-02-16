KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is morning the death of two of its own.

Patrol Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died following a crash near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard Wednesday night.

Champ died in the crash. The department said emergency responders transported Officer Muhlbauer to a hospital where he died of his inuries.

While the entire department faces the deaths of two officers, Kansas City Police Chief Graves said its Canine Unit will support each other.

“Last night the bond and the comradery of our K9 officers was something to be seen. It was really something special to see them come together the way that they did. They wanted to ensure that Champ and Jim were physically transported together for their heroes escort,” Chief Stacey Graves, Kansas City Police Dept., said.

That heroes escort was made possible by officers from a different department.

“I specifically thank the North Kansas City Police Department who transported officer Champ to the hospital to reunite him with Officer Muhlbauer. Together Officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ were given a heroes escort away,” Graves said.

The North Kansas City Police Department knows how important outside help can be during a time of grief.

The department relied on surrounding departments last year when one of its officers died in the line of duty in July.

Dozens of police officers from departments across the Kansas City metro provided a special escort for Officer Daniel Vasquez following his death.

Other officers also stepped in to support the North Kansas City Police Department, allowing officers to attend Vazquez’s memorial and funeral.