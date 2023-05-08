NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police release the names of two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in North Kansas City Friday.

Investigators say the victim is 27-year-old Riley N. O’Laughlin. Police identified the suspect as 36 year-old John C. Hadley.

“I don’t feel like I’ll ever be the same….i feel like a part of me went with her” Shannon O’Laughlin the sister of Riley O’Laughlin said.

O’Laughlin worked at a North Kansas City warehouse. Her family believes Hadley shot and killed her. They believe the shooting is a case of domestic abuse.

Her family is remembering her life — and shining a light on a very real problem in our society — to hopefully save lives.

“Riley was the person that I called and that I talked to in times like these. She knew what I was feeling before I knew it.” Shannon said.

North Kansas City Police confirm the shooting is under investigation as a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at a warehouse near east 11th Avenue and Fayette Street just after 10 a.m. Friday. The warehouse where the shooting happened is used to store trucks used by Red Racks Thrift stores, and other items to be donated to the City Union Mission.

North Kansas City Police confirm the shooting is under investigation as a murder-suicide.

O’Laughlin’s family is raising money for her memorial fund. Donations are being accepted through the Riley O’Laughlin Memorial Fund.