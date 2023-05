The North Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help locating 57-year-old Vernon A. Gause, who was last seen on May 2.

Kansas City, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

57-year-old Vernon A. Gause was last seen on Tuesday, May 2 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gause is described as a bald Black man, approximately 5’9”, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with more information on Gause’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-274-6010.