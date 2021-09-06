North Kansas City school counselor dies in boating crash while visiting South Carolina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City school counselor has died this weekend after a boating accident in South Carolina.

The principal at Briarcliff Elementary said Paige Morrow, the school’s counselor, died Sunday in a two-boat wreck while visiting family in Oconee County. She was a passenger on the pontoon boat, sister station WSPA reports.

“Whether it was advice, support, or simply a helping hand, Paige never hesitated to give generously of her time and of herself,” Principal Jonalee Searcey said in a letter to families. “We are so lucky to have had Paige with us at Briarcliff for the past year and a half, and her warm and caring presence will be greatly missed by all.”

Searcey said there will be additional counselors available at Briarcliff on Tuesday to assist students who need help processing the sudden loss and grief.

Here’s the full letter the principal sent to families:

Dear Briarcliff families,

It is with a very heavy heart that I share a sudden and shocking loss in our Briarcliff family. Paige Morrow, our counselor, passed away yesterday evening after a boating accident while visiting family in South Carolina. Paige was an incredible counselor, leader and mentor who made all of our students feel welcome and loved.

Your student may experience difficulty in processing news of this loss. If he/she would like to speak with someone who can help, we will have that support available. Additional counselors will be at Briarcliff tomorrow to assist our school community as we all process this sudden loss.

This is a truly heartbreaking loss. I know that as one Briarcliff community, we will come together and support each other in spite of this tragedy. I know that feelings of grief and loss can be incredibly difficult and sometimes delayed; please don’t hesitate to reach out should your student need further support. Let us know how we can help.