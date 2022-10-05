KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks into the new school year and a metro school district continues to try to fill openings.

The North Kansas City School District is holding a hiring fair Wednesday, Oct. 5. The fair takes place at Winnetonka High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The district wants to hire bus drivers, paraprofessionals, food service employees, and workers to help with school-age childcare.

Walk-in applicants will be accepted during the hiring fair. Anyone who can’t make it to Winnetonka High School can also apply online at NKCSchools.org/careers.

The district said employees will also get benefits and a convenient work schedule.

The North Kansas City School District is the second largest school district in the state with more than 21,000 students.

