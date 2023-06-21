KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District broke ground on its future.

The district officially began building two new schools Wednesday morning. The buildings will replace Nashua Elementary and Crestview.

The current two buildings are more than 70 years old, and the upgrades will provide enhanced security and better amenities.

The district’s superintendent said the district is growing rapidly and needs more classrooms to accommodate more students.

“Education has changed over time and the needs of our facilities has changed. And some of them are just wore out,” Daniel Clemens, North Kansas City Superintendent, said. “It’s just time to get the kids in a new building because we’re spending so much in maintenance just trying to keep the buildings open, it’s better to get a fresh start.”

Crestview will be 71,425 square feet and Nashua will be slightly smaller at 69,500 square feet.

The buildings are budgeted to cost around 71-million-dollars.

“It’s just such a beautiful space that students certainly are going to love to learn in and staff is going to love to work in and it is an area that really also helps with some different forms of innovative learning as far as flexible learning spaces,” Leah Roesgen, Nashua’s principal, said.

The schools will open in August 2024.