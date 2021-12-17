North Kansas City schools investigating alleged incident regarding staff member and student

NORTH KANSAS CITY — A staff member with the North Kansas City School District has been placed on leave for allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The school district said once it was notified of the allegations, the staff member at Oak Park High School was immediately placed on leave and it is in the process of conducting an investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The district released a statement Friday to FOX4 saying it has very high expectations and staff and expects all employees to conduct themselves honorably.

“The district takes all reports of wrongdoing – whether by teachers, staff or students – very seriously. We work with our law enforcement partners to ensure all matters are appropriately resolved. Regardless of the situation, the safety and security of students is always the top priority.”