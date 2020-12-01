North Kansas City teacher crowned MVP by MLS for outstanding outreach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During one of the most difficult years imaginable for local teachers, Brooke Wiens has proudly embodied the motto of Crestview Elementary: “Do whatever it takes.”

Over the last year, Wiens has done that and more. The veteran teacher of English Language Learners (ELL) is critical at Crestview, with one of the most diverse student populations in the state.

“I read something that said, if you don’t know what to do, just do the next right that’s right in front of you,” Wiens said.

Wiens did so many things right over the last several months, she’s been recognized as one of 26 Community MVPs by Major League Soccer and Wells Fargo.

“I was completely surprised,” Wiens said.

Wiens turned her own vehicle into a bookmobile, to literally bring school to the children in the North Kansas City School District who needed it. She also secured funding for soccer goals at Crestview Elementary, an international sport seen as the universal language.

“She’s such an inspirational figure,” said Kurt Austin with Sporting Kansas City. “I think, for all of us, that are involved with Crestview, all of us that are involved with Sporting Kansas City, and it’s great to see her get this recognition.”

Wiens is hoping the recognition shines a spotlight on the hard work of all local teachers.

“Just being able to elevate and communicate the role that teachers and educators in our city have had during this shutdown with COVID,” Wiens said. “It’s just an honor to be able to represent our city and the work that we do here at Crestview. And also in North Kansas City Schools.”