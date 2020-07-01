North Kansas City to require residents and visitors to wear face masks in public

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City is joining other parts of the Kansas City metro and the state of Kansas in requiring residents and visitors to wear face masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

North Kansas City Mayor Stielow issued the fifth amended order during a special council meeting on Tuesday. This health order requires residents and visitors in North Kansas City to wear face coverings under certain circumstances. The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 unless and until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.

The fifth amended order consists of two categories, Community Health Guidance and Business Operations:

Community Health Guidance:

People at high risk of severe illness from COVlD-19, based upon sound medical findings and recommendations, are urged to stay in their residence or place of rest except as necessary to seek medical care and to obtain the provision of essential life items.

All individuals should exercise social distancing requirements at all times, including wearing face coverings or masks that cover the nose and mouth when others may be present closer than six feet away.

All persons are encouraged to limit exposure, to the extent possible, by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding large groups or other crowd-based activities.

Business Operations:

All employees or visitors to any indoor public accommodation must wear face coverings or masks that cover the nose and mouth. These spaces include, but are not limited to, grocery and other retail stores, special events, and public transit. Exceptions: Minors, though the CDC guidance strongly recommends that children over age 10 wear face coverings.

Persons who have disabilities that:

Prevent them from comfortably wearing or taking off a face covering.

Prevent them from communicating while wearing a face covering.

Persons who have a respiratory condition that is exacerbated by the wearing of a face covering.

Persons who have been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear a face covering.

Persons who are in a restaurant or tavern and are actively engaged in consuming food or drink while adequately distanced from other patrons.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face-covering is necessary to perform the service.

The Business Operations section of the Order also outlines the following criteria:

A reasonable standard of care is established in North Kansas City requiring that businesses shall reasonably accommodate employees with health or safety concerns or with responsibilities to care for minors or other persons to not report to work while this Order is in effect, absent undue hardship, if: The employee has an underlying health condition, including but not limited to, Asthma, other respiratory conditions, or AIDS or other illnesses that result in a compromised immune system, putting that person at greater risk of death or serious injury if they contract COVID-19; or

The employee is the primary caregiver for a family member who contracted COVID-19 and qualifies for leave under the Family Medical Leave Act; or the employee is employed by a business with fewer than 500 employees, and under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) that employee is eligible for paid leave because the employee must care for a minor child due to the closure or loss of a caregiver resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.