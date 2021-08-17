North Kansas City votes to extend indoor mask mandate until September 25

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night to pass an extension of the city’s indoor mask mandate until September 25, 2021.

The current mandate began earlier this month on August 2 and requires all people aged 5 and up to wear a mask indoors or when social distancing is not possible. Originally the mandate was set to expire on August 28.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced last week that he has introduced an ordinance that if passed would extend KC’s mask mandate and guidance through Sept. 23, 2021, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the new ordinance introduced at last Thursday’s city council meeting, COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest in almost six months, and area hospitals are near capacity.

The ordinance also mentions that the CDC continues to consider Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties as high transmission areas.

A Missouri law that Governor Mike Parson signed in June stipulates that local leaders can’t issue public health orders for longer than 30 days at a time without approval. Which is why the mayor is asking the city council to extend the health order until Sept. 23.

A special committee of the Kansas City, Missouri City Council will consider its mask mandate during a meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.