North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday parade postponed until October 2021

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday parade won’t take place before St. Patrick’s Day this year. Instead, the festival will be held in the fall due to COVID-19.

The annual parade and festival has been postponed until Oct. 23, 2021, with the hope that people may be able to safely gather in groups at a later point in the year.

“Spooky Snake Saturday” in October will feature the parade, free children’s area, carnival CARB race car show and charity entries in the parade.

Registration for Spooky Snake Saturday begins July 1, 2021. The Charity Cook-Off will be held Oct. 22, 2021.

The Grand Marshal Celebration will become the “Green Friday Party Box” and will be held on March 13, 2021.

The Grand Marshal will be John Miller Sr. due to the 2020 parade being canceled. Organizers hope to return to the traditional Grand Marshal Celebration in 2022.

You can find more information here.