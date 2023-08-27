KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 35 and Chouteau Parkway Saturday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed.

Around 9p.m., north of Chouteau, the Chevrolet went off the roadway to the left, and into the center median. The Chevrolet traveled southbound through the median, rotating sideways and then rolling over.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to KCPD, the driver is still in critical condition and an investigation is ongoing.

Northbound I-35 was closed to all traffic at Chouteau for around an hour-and-a-half. The highway is now open.