KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Kansas City’s Northeast Middle School are being sent home for the day after a stabbing inside a bathroom at the school.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing after a school security guard found two students inside a boys bathroom fighting. Investigators said one of the students stabbed the other student with a knife.

According to a police, the student who allegedly was responsible for the stabbing has been detained.

The injured student is hospitalized with what police are calling life-threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are identified as 7th or 8th grade boys.

KCPD says there is no ongoing threat to other students or the community at this time.

Northeast Middle School is working to let parents know where they can pick up students as they are dismissed.

Buses are arriving around 11 a.m. to take students who ride the bus home for the remainder of the day.

A school board member says there are metal detectors at Northeast Middle School. They will investigate how the knife got into the building.

FOX4 has multiple crews on scene to update this story when more details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.