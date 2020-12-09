Northern Lights may be visible in Missouri overnight

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Storm Chasers announced Tuesday the state may get a chance to witness the northern lights overnight.

The chasers said chances of seeing the lights are conditional, but according to the map showing where they occur, the data shows Missouri could see lights on the horizon.

They said the occurrence of the lights may change over the next 6-10 hours, but there is still a chance.

There is a Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect now until Dec. 11.