GOWER, Mo. — A few lucky stargazers caught a glimpse of a rare phenomenon Sunday night.

A geomagnetic storm caused the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, to be seen in northern Missouri.

Residents in more than a dozen U.S. states had the chance to take in the colorful lights in the sky Sunday thanks to recent activity on the Sun.

Dan Bush captured this colorful photo of the Northern Lights in Albany, Missouri.

Matthew Smith sent FOX4 this photo from Knob Noster, Missouri.

FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier took this photo of the Northern Lights in Clinton County, Missouri.

FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter snapped this photo of the Northern Lights in Gower, Missouri.

Sally Sparks snapped this photo in Altamont, Missouri, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.