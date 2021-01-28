Northland 11-year-old recognized by police for saving neighbor’s life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy is being recognized for saving his Northland neighbor’s life after she went missing out in the cold.

After the last big snow, an 80-year-old woman wandered outside for a walk and never came back.

Kansas City police officers and the woman’s husband frantically searched the neighborhood.

Rocco Spadafore saved the day. Outside their home window, he spotted a body laying in the snow.

“All of a sudden I started feeling really scared because of how I saw the body and it was not moving,” Spadafore said.

The woman was cold, but alive. They called police and saved her life.

Spadafore hopes she is warm and feeling better.

“I would want to ask her if she was OK,” Spadafore said. “And just make sure she was feeling good and wasn’t out there for too long.”

A few days later, two KCPD officers dropped by Spadafore’s house and gifted him for his vigilance and courage.

“They were proud of me and that they wanted to thank me for my service for going above and beyond my duty as a citizen,” Spadafore said.

Officers awarded Spadafore with two challenge coins, a KCPD badge and a police t-shirt. Spadafore said it’s his new favorite piece of clothing. He’s already worn it to school to show his classmates.

“At the end of the day I was just feeling good about myself,” Spadafore said.